Kim Kardashian does not want to force Pete to come in The Kardashians!

In a recent interview with Deadline, “The Kardashians” showrunner opened up about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

Kim Kardashian has no intention of imposing anything on her new boyfriend. In fact, the businesswoman does not want to force Pete to come on her show The Kardashians. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian in love

If Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the leading couples on the Hollywood planet, the two lovebirds preferred to continue their merry way without each other. Much to the chagrin of their fans.

Since her divorce, the daughter of Kris Jenner flourishes. And the least we can say is that it didn’t take long to find a new companion.

It’s been a few months since the American reality TV star make perfect love with Pete Davidson. Eh yes ! The mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago is indeed in a relationship with Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé.

And everything seems to be going well. Happier than everKim Kardashian has even made the decision to expose his story to the big day.

On social networks, she no longer hides her complicity with the comedian. Recently, the duo took advantage of a wonderful trip.

Between paddle, sunbathing and swimming, the program was busy. Bad luck, Kanye West does not seem to appreciate the new attendance of his ex-wife.

If he ended up accepting Kim Kardashian’s decision, he has no intention of leaving his children in the wrong hands. So much so that he does not hesitate to attack the darling of his former wife.

Especially via social networks. which earned him get kicked off instagram for a certain time. Anyway, the bimbo prefers to ignore the remarks of the interpreter of the title “Niggas in Paris” and focus on the positive. Namely, her love affair with Pete! MCE TV tells you more.

A benevolent idyll

Whether Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are more accomplices than ever, the fans were challenged by a detail. Indeed, the SNL star does not appear in episodes of The Kardashians.

The reason ? Well simply because Kim Kardashian ” has never “ tried to convince her boyfriend to participate in the new family reality series.

In any case, said Danielle King, showrunner of the series, in a recent interview for Deadline’s “Crew Call” podcast.

“Kim never tried to persuade Pete“, said the latter. Moreover, Kim Kardashian had herself explained that Pete was not part of the adventure.

But if he is not present in the episodes, the comedian still made a brief appearance in a post-credit scene at the end of the season.

For the moment, it does not seem don’t want to show up on tv. But nothing indicates that the young man will not be part of the next shoots.

Now it remains to be seen if he will change his mind. One thing is certain is that Kim Kardashian will never force her hand. To be continued…