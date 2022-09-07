Kim Kardashian doesn’t care what people think of her

The couple – who have Luna, six, and Miles, four, and who tragically lost their son Jack at the end of the model’s pregnancy in October 2020 – revealed last month that they had successfully undergone treatment of IVF and now the author of “All of Me” has confirmed that they are just months away from welcoming their child into the world.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on ‘Heart Breakfast’, John said: “A lot is going on. I was just on holiday with my wife and kids in Italy, and now I’m here…I got married in Lake Como Our anniversary is next week actually Nine years.

“[Un autre bébé] on the way, indeed, we are very excited.”

Asked when the baby is due, he said, “Uhm, early next year.

“Sometimes you’re, like, shy about it. You know, you’re like, am I supposed to tell people when it’s scheduled? But you made me say it!”

John, 43, believes the key to his enduring relationship with the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star is that they “really” respect each other and enjoy being together.

He said: “The secret? Well, I think it’s good to fall in love with someone that you really respect and appreciate and like to be with. Someone in whom you have confidence, and someone who will be great as a partner, raising kids, and I found that person, and we’re good!”

When Chrissy, 36, revealed her new pregnancy last month, she admitted she had been “too nervous” to tell fans due to her previous struggles.

She wrote on Instagram: “The past few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has once again filled our home and our hearts. A billion snaps later, we have another one on the way.”

“Every date I was like, ‘ok, if he’s healthy today, I’ll announce it’, but then I breathe a sigh of relief when I hear a heartbeat and I decide that I’m still too nervous I don’t think I’ll ever walk away from a date with more excitement than nervousness, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and unbelievably good. Ok phew, it’s been very hard to keep this to myself for so long!”