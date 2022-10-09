Kim Kardashian doesn’t know tortellini

Italy : Kim doesn’t know what tortellini are, appalled tweeters

In an episode of “Kardashian”, the American showed the full extent of her culinary ignorance. Internet users have not missed it.

Kim obviously doesn’t know Italian food well. Youtube

The Kardashian-Jenners and the kitchen, it’s a big story. After Kendall Jenner and her cucumber , here is Kim Kardashian and the tortellini. In the episode of the reality show dedicated to her family broadcast on October 6, 2022, the American, Who a disguised ad cost over a million dollars asked a waiter in a restaurant in Milan, city ​​she was in for Fashion Week what tortellini were.

If the sequence made some laugh, the majority of Internet users on Twitter were dismayed by the lack of culinary culture of Pete Davidson’s ex . “Did Kim really ask what tortellini were? In Italy?”, “Watching Kim ask that question is painful”, “Nothing had prepared me for Kim asking a waiter in Milan what tortellini are in 2022”, “All that money and she doesn’t even know what are tortellini”, we could read.

In the end, Kim decided to order “any pasta that isn’t spaghetti” and ended up with a plate of penne. The mother-of-four then explained to the camera that she had become a flexitarian. “Sometimes I’m vegan and other times I’m not. So YOLO (note: you only live once)”, she said.

( jfa )