Kim Kardashian doesn’t know what a tortellini is

move, Kendall Jenner. Kim Kardashian is the one who raised his eyebrows when it comes to food in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“What are tortellini? the 41-year-old Hulu star asked while ordering dinner at a restaurant in Milan, Italy during the Thursday, October 6, episode.

When the server noted that the pasta looked like ravioli, Kim said, “Maybe I’ll have that.” She then ordered another dish.

“Do you have anything that isn’t spaghetti?” Like, penne or something? asked Kim. “I’ll take penne.”

In a confessional, the Skims founder, who usually opts for vegan options, opened up about her diet.

“Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I don’t know if I’ve clarified this yet, but I’m what they call a flexitarian, meaning vegan sometimes and not other times,” she explained. “So YOLO.”

This is not the first time that a gourmet moment of The Kardashians made headlines. During a May episode, it was revealed that Kendall, 26, didn’t know how to properly cut a cucumber, with fans declaring the moment “tragic”.

“Looking at it, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?'” Kendall admitted at a press conference a month later. “I was literally talking to one of his bosses and saying, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How to do better? Let me take it seriously.

The family’s weight and diet has also been a frequent topic on the Hulu show. While the sisters have expressed concerns that Khloe Kardashian was too skinny on the September 29 episode, Kourtney Kardashian talked about embracing her body after she gained weight following Thursday’s IVF treatments.

“I’m so into my thicker body. I looked at pictures of my body when I was so skinny – it’s cringeworthy,” Kourtney said. “My weight – I used to go so much in weight – I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115 years old.

The Poosh founder added that she feels supported by her husband Travis Barker.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make a complaint, he says, ‘You’re perfect, you’re so good and you’ve never been so good.’ Now I’m so into it,” she said. “Having a partner who is so supportive and always compliments me no matter what has helped me come to terms with the changes. In fact, to the point where I like the changes.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.