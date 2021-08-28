Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Instagram

The American entrepreneur and model showed up in a white dress during the listening party of “Donda”, the new album by the former Kanye West

After announcing their separation last February, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West surprise the audience: during the third listening party of the album “Donda“, Kim showed up in suit from wife. A real surprise, which gives the couple’s fans and followers hope for a return from flame.

During the presentation of the rapper’s new album (who in recent days has announced that he wants to change officially his first name in Ye) at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, among others guests to go on stage there was one that left everyone speechless.

Kim Kardashian, a long white dress with a veil

Kim Kardashian was in fact presented wrapped in a long white dress, complete with a veil that the covered the face. The bride then joined the rapper on Note of a wedding march played on an organ, while Kanye followed her with a smiling gaze.

According to TMZ magazine, Kim’s theatrical entry in a wedding dress is only one found scenic: in reality the two would not have no intention from get back together even if “they are forever a family”. Yet many fans and followers don’t think the same way at all …

