Kim Kardashian dresses as a bride for Kanye West

Kanye West, who has announced that he will officially change his name to Ye, has presented the new album “Donda” at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago. Among the many guests at the event to go up on stage (one above all, Marilyn Manson) there was one that left you speechless. Kardashian showed up wrapped in a long white dress, complete with a veil covering her face. In short, a full-blown bride who joined the rapper on the notes of a wedding march played by an organ.

Fans of the couple are already hoping for a flashback. Kim and Kanye have four children (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm) and their fairytale love made millions of followers dream, until the breakup came like a bolt from the blue. According to the magazine TMZ, the wedding dress curtain was just a stunt, but in reality the two would have no intention of getting back together even if “they are forever a family”. But, it is well known, never say never. And besides, dreaming costs nothing …

