Kim Kardashian drops a very dirty joke on Pete Davidson

It is confirmed: pete davidson has seen Kim Kardashian in the simplest device time and time again. The comedian also mentioned it in front of the camera, causing some discomfort.

Pete Davidson’s schoolboy jokes

The question deserves to be asked: the new season of the reality show The Kardashians wouldn’t she be a bottomless pit of unease? To take it to the tenth degree, the program has, in its latest issue, allowed to see Pete Davidson throwing an allusion to the vagina of his companion.

In the scene in question, Kardashian invites Davidson, with whom she has had an affair for several months, to meet the members of the team of her show: “Pete, come see, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me for 14 years, since Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me, she has probably even seen my vagina. » What the boyfriend will answer: ” More than me ? »

The Paxy in question will claim never to have seen Kim’s genitals, which will surprise the main interested party: “Have you ever seen my vagina?” […] You just have to look on the internet. » To believe that Kim and Pete have at least found themselves on one point, that of trash humor…