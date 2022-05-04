Kim Kardashian dyed her hair for 14 hours and followed a strict diet to get into Marilyn Monroe’s dress | Fashion | Magazine

Classic glamor took over met gala this Monday in New York. Stars of film, music and entertainment paid tribute to America’s golden age. This year the eccentricities went down a notch, but the surprises and creativity remained at the top. One of those surprises was given by kim kardashian, who landed on the red carpet in a rhinestone-covered flesh-colored bodycon dress that evoked Marilyn Monroe, Well, it was her dress!

Rosalía, one of the most anticipated at the Met Gala 2022

The model and businesswoman, who arrived accompanied by the comedian Peter Davidson, his new partner was the one who waited the most among more than 300 celebrities. She wore the same outfit that Monroe wore in her famous song Happy Birthday Mr President, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the death of the world icon John F. Kennedy.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Photo: AFP

Magazine fashion, ensures that it is the original dress that Monroe wore in 1962; it is more that Kardashian herself tells it in an interview with the media specialized in fashion. “The idea came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought: what would I have done for the American theme if I hadn’t gone for Balenciaga? What’s the most American thing I can think of? Well, Marilyn Monroe.” Kardashian said.

“For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang the Happy Birthday to jfk, that it was the look”, the model added.

Like Monroe, Kardashian accompanied her look with a platinum blonde hair. For this, she underwent a 14-hour bleaching process.

It is known that Monroe paid designer Jean-Louis $1,440 for the custom garment.. Its first sale was in 1999 for more than a million dollars in Christie’s as part of a sale of your estate. Then it was sold for $4.8 million at Julien’s Auctions in 2016, and was later acquired by the museum Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. It is currently the most expensive dress sold at auction.

“I’m a big auctioneer and I have several pieces from JFK, so I know the owner of Julien’s. he was able to contact me [con Ripley’s] And that’s how the negotiation began.” exposed Kardashian to Vogue.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP) Photo: AFP

Geri Halliwell recalls in Vogue how she made the iconic Union Jack dress that she wore at the 1997 BRIT Awards

Lady Di and the famous ‘revenge dress’ that is famous again 27 years later

Being an expensive piece of historical value, it was transferred with all the necessary guarantees. “The dress traveled guarded by guards and I had to put on gloves to try it on,” The socialite told the international media, who had to undergo a strict diet to be able to enter Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

“I put on a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out sugar and carbs and only ate healthy vegetables and protein,” revealed.

“I wanted to cry with joy when I was able to upload it”narrowed down

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 (l), Marilyn Monroe in her dress in 1962.

Created in 1948, the gala was for a long time reserved for the very high society of New York. But Anna Wintur, who has been in charge since 1995, assures that he has transformed it into a celebrity event, adapted to the era of social networks. This year, the title of honorary co-chairman was also offered to the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, along with Wintour and Ford.

The exclusive event, which raises funds for the Fashion Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York (Met) and follows a marked theme, was held again on the first Monday in May, as was the tradition since the 1990s until the pandemic forced cancel the appointment in 2020 and postpone it to September last year. (AND)