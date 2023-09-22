Kim Kardashian earned high praise for her performance in American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian makes acting debut in AHS: Delicate trailer





“She had a lot of challenges, but she was really a great actress. Hello to you, Kim Kardashian.”

When is Kim Kardashian Emmy? Just kidding… but not really? American Horror Story: tender The first episode aired this week (September 21) and everyone got their first proper look at Kim Kardashian The Actor™ in the role of Siobhan.

When Kim was first announced as one of the AHS:DelicateThe main cast members, people weren’t convinced. Having never starred in a proper scripted drama series before, fans of the show were skeptical about how she would fit in opposite those ahs Regular Emma Roberts.

Well, readers, I’m here to tell you that Kim Kardashian is amazing Good. She said that the acting lessons she is taking? Looks like they may have paid off! Now, some viewers can’t wait to see more of him in the show.

Kim Kardashian’s performance in American Horror Story has left fans spellbound.



Image: FX



In the first episode of the new season, Kim’s character Siobhan is introduced as Emma Roberts’ character Anna’s publicist and confidant. Ella S see and Kris Jenner, and she’s perfect for the role. He’s also amazingly great.

Fans are praising Kim’s acting on social media. While it is definitely No By no means Emmy or Academy Award-worthy, people are still alive for it — especially her first line: “Then tell Daniels to suck my vagina, she’s not missing a press day for a commercial shoot. Is!”

“Wait, why is Kim Kardashian taking this role,” one user wrote. Another said: “Kim Kardashian did her job. She had a lot of difficulties, but she was really giving an actress. Good luck to you @KimKardashian”

American Horror Story: Fragile It will be divided into two parts. The final episode of Part 1 will air in October, with the remaining episodes airing later.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Siobhan will be entering her villainous era at some point in the series, so stay tuned. Is Kim about to reach her limit? We will have to wait and see…