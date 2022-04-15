Kim Kardashian embarrassed: her son falls on her sex tape!

This Thursday, April 14, took place the broadcast of the first episode of The Kardashians, the new series that depicts the life of the most famous family in America. After making a name for herself on the premiere red carpet in an incredibly figure-hugging dress, Kim Kardashian this time appeared in her privacy for the debut of this new show. The opportunity for fans to see Kim K caught up in her sulphurous past in front of her son…

This is one of the highlights of the first episode, Kim Kardashian surprised her son Saint, 6, on the net in front of an advertisement of his famous sex tape.There was a shot of me crying, and then I looked and there was something very inappropriate written on it like ‘Kim’s new sex tape, explained the star before entrusting, hasApparently these are never-released footage from my old sextape. The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a while with my whole family. This m**** is so embarrassing and I have to take care of it (…) If my son had been a little bigger and he could read, I would have been ashamed.“

We saw her then call her husband at the time, Kanye West to share the scene she had just experienced. The latter tried to calm his companion while she exclaimed, determined: “Rather die than let this sh*t happen again. I just want it to go away. They’re not going to piss me off like that.”

We remember that this video made in 2007 with the singer Ray J had propelled the young woman to the front of the media scene. She later allowed the Kardashian clan to sign a contract with E! and start the program keeping up with the Kardashians. But as nothing is erased on the internet, 15 years later, Kim K is forced to protect her 4 young children from these images.

The Kardashians on Hulu and Disney+ since April 14, 2022.