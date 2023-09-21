Kim Kardashian embraces the next big beauty trend: ‘Natural Glam’

Kim Kardashian is a powerful person. Not only has the multi-hyphenate business mogul pioneered many of this decade’s biggest fashion trends (hi, hello, extra short crop tops), but she’s also been at the forefront of constantly changing beauty trends.

From espresso makeup to tomato girl beauty, Kim and her team of professionals have managed to make headlines with their red-carpet glamour. And today we introduce you to her latest look, a trend she and her team are calling ‘natural glam.’

For a recent outing, Kim called on industry veteran, MUA Ash K Holm, whose client list includes Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Megan Fox, to name a few. To share the said makeup look, Aish shared a grid post on Instagram.

In the caption of her photo, Aish coined the “natural glam” trend. Check out its details below:

Although the details of the trend have not yet been provided by Ash, we are going to take it upon ourselves to explain it – after all, Cosmo The beauty team knows their stuff… the humble bra.

As per our knowledge, ‘Natural Glam’ is a mix of stripped and natural makeup. Think: a subtly plumped-up face that can be worn from day to night. Transitional, if you like.

To that end, we recommend bringing the following makeup staples into your everyday routine. A medium to buildable coverage foundation, setting powder and a nude lip liner will accentuate any look and ensure it lasts for hours. Just be sure to pack a lip and face top so it dries completely and can be reapplied.

In addition to the Face Beat, Ash teamed up with fellow Kardashian-Jenner glam squad member, Andrew Fitzsimmons. The celebrity hairstylist has created some of the first family’s most famous looks — including Khloe’s recent Edna Mode bob — so, is it any surprise that her more recent work (read: Kim’s sleek ponytail above ) has surprised us? Spoiler: The answer is no, we’re not surprised.

Powerhouses, lots of them. 10s, 10s, 10s across the board.

