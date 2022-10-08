Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Leonardo DiCaprio… The breakups of the ‘celebrities’ in 2022

Some have been more surprising than others, it is undeniable, whether due to time, commitments, children in common, fed up, infidelities or because it was obvious that they were not made for each other. Nevertheless, This does not mean that 2022 is leaving a good trail of ruptures behind it. One that is has primed especially with Hollywood, in addition. As we already did with the celebrities that they had put a huge poster the end to their relations in Spain, such as Tamara Falcó, Anabel Pantoja, Laura Escanes or Shakira, we now turn to the international field to review who has been, from January to now, that part of the jet set who has entered bachelorhood.

January

He began with one of those separations that caught the fans of the movie mecca by surprise. After four years of marriage, although they have known each other since 2005, and two children together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet they took separate paths as a result of the “transformation times” they were experiencing, although the actor from Game of Thrones Y Aquaman that their love “will continue and evolve”. Then it would be said that there was an attempt at reconciliation, the actor would later go out with the also actress Eiza Gonzalezin a romance that ended in mid-June.

February

The second month of the year, despite its short duration, was quite busy. On the one hand, actress Rosario Dawson and Democratic Senator Cory Booker, who had been a couple for more than two years, put an end to their idyll, assuring the magazine People a close source that they would remain “good friends”. Also, and without being the only time it will appear on this list, Olivia Rodrigo broke up with music producer Adam Fazewhom he unfollowed on Instagram and with whom he had been with for less than a year.

After three years of love and just over a year after having their first child, Rhodes, the actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund they parted ways Various media took it almost for granted that the reason was alcohol: in January 2020, the actor from mudbound, Bread either triple borderdrunk, was responsible for a traffic accident, without victims, and would not have recovered from his addictions.

However, the great separation of February was the work of the always controversial Kanye West. Julie Fox, his until then partner, confirmed that they had left him just after the rapper begged Kim Kardashian to get back together, in addition to the fact that he had already been seen staying with other “doubles” of his ex-wife. Fox, who appeared with the musician made up -and viralized- by ​​his hand, stopped following all the fan accounts of his partner.

March

March, however, only led to a major breakout. It was also one that hardly made any noise or gave rise to any controversy. After four years as a couple, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis they broke. According to a close source, the actor in the saga star trek and the interpreter of Peaky Blinders “They had been separated for a few months”, although it was not until then that it came to light.

April

Five big breaks came from Hollywood: two of them from two couples not so well known outside the movie and series buff world and others from two international stars. In the first case, we find the pairs formed by Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armissenin which the protagonist of Russian doll broke up with the comedian Saturday night Live their 8-year relationship -although they continue to talk every day- because during the pandemic he realized that he wanted “a swimming pool” [lo dijo en The Hollywood Reporter]; and the one formed by actress and comedian Ali Wong (one of the main voices of Tuca & Bertie) and businessman Justin Hakuta, They had been dating since 2010 and married since 2014.

And in the case of the most well-known faces there are, first, those of Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller. the protagonist of Tick, Tick… Boom!, Silence either To a man and the Californian model announced that they were no longer together due to the diversity of commitments they both had and that prevented them from being together for as long as their relationship required.

And then, the divorce, after almost 30 years of love, of the parents of Miley Cyrus. A separation of Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus which, according to court documents, was requested by the mother of the popular singer after almost two years without living under the same roof. It was the third time they tried to separate and then return, although this time Tish claimed “irreconcilable differences”.

Finally we must mention the rupture of the actress of the saga Divergent Shailene Woodley with her fiancé, the quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Although for many it had taken place in February, it was not until April when, after giving themselves a new opportunity, they decided to end their chapter.

May

After 23 years, fans of Central Hospital they were speechless: actor Steve Burton separated from his pregnant wife and mother of their three children, Shere Gustin, because the child she was expecting was not hers. The interpreter, who had been in fiction for 30 years, had recently been fired for being anti-vaccines.

Likewise, another group of fans, in this case One Direction, ran into the breakup of one of its members in May. LIam Payne and his fiancee, Maya Henrybroke after some photographs of the former member of the boy band with another American woman, model and actress, Aliana Mawla, some images that apparently were not even recent.

June

“I just wish this person the best and that I will always be there for her.” Those were the words with which the singer Benjamin Mascolo ditched the rumors of breakup with Bella Thorne. They had met through social networks, they had been promised in March 2021… But finally the actress, singer and content creator for onlyfans was she left alone? It is not officially recognized, but Thorne was in a polyamorous relationship with production assistant Alex Martini.

Also in June, a couple starting in the fall of 2020, Michael B. Jordan and Lori HarveyThey parted their ways. The one who was named sexiest man in the world for the magazine People and the model and influencer they erased each other from their social networks, although according to a mutual friend the breakup was “in peace”.

“Although they had a short-lived romance, for him it was 100 percent serious. He really enjoyed his time with her, but realized he’s not ready for anything too serious right now,” a source said of Rebecca Donaldson and Scott Disick, ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian. By the way, no matter how much was said that month, one of her sisters, Kendall Jenner, did not break then or ever with basketball player Devin Booker.

There were, however, two more ruptures: that of the Jackass gang leader, Johnny Knoxville and his wife of 12 years, Naomi Nelson, although it was learned that they had been separated since September; and one that hardly gave much to talk about but of people who knew all of Hollywood, the one formed by Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.

July

In July there was only one, but well ventilated. The model, actress and influencer Emily Ratajkowski put on the table of her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, divorce papers after four years of marriage and a son together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, born early last year. To know the reason, one only had to look at the likes of the celebrities: They talked about infidelity. She shortly after assured that she was ready to go out with someone again … And it seems that someone is Brad Pitt.

August

will hardly appear in The Kardashians. And that has been one of the romances of this year. Even though, well, it’s over. She did it recently, but until then she had given us great moments, especially for her public confrontation with Kanye West. That’s why, among other things, they broke Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, because in the words of the humorist, the businesswoman had “too much baggage” for him, between her children and her ex-husband. But yes, the influencer He only has good words for someone he started out with just looking for sex. “She’s a cutie,” she says of him now.

A romance that began between takes and takes of the series also ended this past August. Mad Men. We refer to the divorce after eight years of Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser of which the details have hardly been known.

And this is when it reappears Olivia Rodrigowho in his second break this year ended cwith New York DJ and late-night promoter Zack Bia. And, according to a source, without “any problem”, since “they both have different work schedules and different groups of friends”. It’s that simple, something similar to what they said when they separated, that same month, Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi.

However, if anything was done on the last day of August, it was that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone They broke and thus fueled the theory that the actor does not have girlfriends who are over 25 years old. Anyway, you just had to see his long history of conquests. Of course: now they say that he is settling down because he is completely in love with Gigi Hadid, who is 27 years old. Even her ex, Zayn Malik, has been pissed off.

September

Little work for matrimonial lawyers in Hollywood. Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett they have parted on good terms; Paul Wesley and Inés de Ramon of “mutual decision”; either Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanland with “love and respect” towards the other.

The only separation that could have given itself is, precisely, the one that has not occurred: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are still together, although with her “very angry”. And it is not for less: there were a few days in which women did not stop coming out with incriminating messages for the leader of Maroon 5…