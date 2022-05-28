Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Endorses Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles: ‘I Believe in Him’ E! News UK

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is getting political.

On Friday, the reality TV star shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she is supporting candidate Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.

“I recently met Rick Caruso, candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, and I don’t usually support anyone in politics,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “When it comes to my hometown and there are people there who can really make a difference, I think he can really help with crime in our city, which is such a big problem.”

Kim Kardashian has shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she will be voting for Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.
(Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

KARDASHIAN FAMILY: A LOOK AT THE DELETED MARRIAGES THAT BUILT A REALITY TV DYNASTY

“Also, the problem of homelessness. It’s such a problem, and I think with it, it can provide a better path to a better life for homeless people in California and Los Angeles,” Kardashian said of Caruso. “I really believe in what he stands for, and I was super inspired by him and I really believe in him.”

Kardashian then shared that “Rick Caruso is my choice” and urged her followers to come out and “use their power” to vote.

Rick Caruso, chairman of the USC board of trustees, is running for mayor of Los Angeles. The primary election is June 7.

Rick Caruso, chairman of the USC board of trustees, is running for mayor of Los Angeles. The primary election is June 7.
(Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram Wednesday to endorse Caruso too.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Thanks for coming to the office, Rick, and telling me about your plans for LA!” she captioned a photo with the mayoral candidate. “I have known Rick Caruso for a long time. He’s an incredible father, businessman and philanthropist and he has a great love for Los Angeles.

“I love this city and I want to see it prosper! I support Rick Caruso as he runs for mayor of Los Angeles. There is no better choice!”

Kris Jenner shared an image on Instagram endorsing Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.

Kris Jenner shared an image on Instagram endorsing Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There are nine candidates running for the primary election. Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer, Craig Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, Ramit Varma, Gina Viola and Mel Wilson are also in the running.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eric Garcetti is the current mayor of Los Angeles and has held the position since 2013. The 2022 primary election in Los Angeles will be held on June 7.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The reason why the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is called Shiloh

8 mins ago

Natalie Portman and her impressive physical change in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

19 mins ago

The brutal reprimand of Zo Kravitz (‘The Batman’) to Will Smith for his behavior at the Oscars

30 mins ago

They are accused of sexual assault and mistreatment of a minor – WAPA.tv – News

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button