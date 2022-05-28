Kim Kardashian Endorses Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles: ‘I Believe in Him’ E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is getting political.

On Friday, the reality TV star shared with her 313 million Instagram followers that she is supporting candidate Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.

“I recently met Rick Caruso, candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, and I don’t usually support anyone in politics,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “When it comes to my hometown and there are people there who can really make a difference, I think he can really help with crime in our city, which is such a big problem.”

“Also, the problem of homelessness. It’s such a problem, and I think with it, it can provide a better path to a better life for homeless people in California and Los Angeles,” Kardashian said of Caruso. “I really believe in what he stands for, and I was super inspired by him and I really believe in him.”

Kardashian then shared that “Rick Caruso is my choice” and urged her followers to come out and “use their power” to vote.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram Wednesday to endorse Caruso too.

“Thanks for coming to the office, Rick, and telling me about your plans for LA!” she captioned a photo with the mayoral candidate. “I have known Rick Caruso for a long time. He’s an incredible father, businessman and philanthropist and he has a great love for Los Angeles.

“I love this city and I want to see it prosper! I support Rick Caruso as he runs for mayor of Los Angeles. There is no better choice!”

There are nine candidates running for the primary election. Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer, Craig Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, Ramit Varma, Gina Viola and Mel Wilson are also in the running.

Eric Garcetti is the current mayor of Los Angeles and has held the position since 2013. The 2022 primary election in Los Angeles will be held on June 7.