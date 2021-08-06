Kim Kardashian enters among the billionaires of the “Forbes” ranking

First, Kylie Jenner. then Kim Kardashian. The former starlet of American television has been counted, by Forbes, among the billionaires at the beginning of the year. According to the magazine, the same one that revoked Jenner’s title of “billionaire”, Kim Kardashian would have assets with a total economic value of one billion dollars on her hands. This estimate has grown enormously in recent months. the technicians of the magazine, specialized in doing the math in the pockets of more and less famous, are certain that the assets of Kardashian, last October, was around seven hundred million dollars.

Then, the surge.

Kanye West’s ex-wife would have collected record figures thanks to her most recent activities, KKW Beauty, the line of cosmetics that in 2021 officially entered the portfolio of the giant Coty, which has invested 200 million dollars in the brand. The partnership aims to stimulate the development of new categories of beauty products and the global expansion of existing lines. Another signature brand Kim Kardashina West responsible for wealth of the star is Skims, dedicated to underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

The cosmetics company, alone, would have a value of about half a billion dollars, while the shapewear line, underwear reshaping, adapted to every shape and body, would be around 250 million dollars. The rest of the assets would be cash, Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Adidas shares, and real estate.

Social mogul Kim Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the success of her half-sister Kylie Jenner under the Kylie Cosmetics brand. From Kylie took the same business model, direct-to-consumer that is based on the power of marketing via social media. The first product launch was that of the famous 300 thousand contour kits, sold in less than two hours. The world was anxiously waiting for the secret to recreate the sculpted face, thanks to the contouring technique of which she was a pioneer. In 2018 the business expanded with the launch of eye shadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances, leading to a gain of about 100 million dollars.

And to hear Kim, after her and Kylie, who led the way, they will not be the only ones to enter the coveted list of Forbes billionaires now that even Kardashian’s mother, Kriss Jenner, has announced that she wants to launch a beauty line of her own. It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashians!

