Kim Kardashian: exasperated by Kanye West, she makes a radical decision

Exhausted by the behavior of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has decided to cut off all contact with the rapper. From now on, it is through an assistant interposed that they will communicate, according to information from Page Six.

Exit the one who modestly calls himself “the king”. In January 2021, Kim Kardashian, tired of the difficulties encountered with Kanye West, now renamed Ye, files for divorce. If the youngest of the Kardashians had tried everything to save her marriage and avoid the breakup, she finally threw in the towel.

“For so long I did what made other people happy. And I think two years ago I decided that I was going to make myself happy. (…) I chose myself”, she told the vogue American. Officially divorced in March 2022, and again in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, from whom she has since separated, Kim Kardashian has continued to face the scandals of her ex-husband.

This time it’s too much

Begging for the return of his beloved, Ye regularly lashed out at the new companion of the mother of his four children. A situation in the face of which Kim Kardashian has often felt very angry. “Kim is furious and incredibly upset… Kanye is going back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about.” a source close to Kim told Page Six. Recently, the rapper who goes on public provocations showed up at Paris Fashion Week decked out in a flocked sweater “White Lives Matter”, a slogan chanted by American white supremacists in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. In early October, his Twitter and Instagram accounts were also suspended following several anti-Semitic remarks.

If Kanye West is used to uncontrolled slippages, this time is too much for Kim Kardashian. According to a source from Page Sixthe Kardashian sister would be “very upset” by the behavior of her ex-husband and decided to cut ties. “They haven’t had a conversation for several weeks, and all messages concerning schedules for their children are now managed by assistants”the source told the magazine. “She’s had enough of her conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric”, continues the source. Enough is enough !