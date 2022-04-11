Kim Kardashian exchanged with Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2021!

The beautiful Kim Kardashian recently explained that she had already spoken to her sweetheart Pete Davidson before their sketch on Saturday Night Live!

It has been several months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The young woman also admitted that she had already exchanged with the ex of Ariana Grande before meeting on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian saw Pete Davidson at the 2021 Met Gala

Last year, Kim Kardashian debuted on Saturday Night Live. Very stressed about joining the show, she decided to ask Pete Davidson for advice. Before their meeting, the two therefore exchanged by message.

In the 1st episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian confided. She confessed that she agreed to host SNL. And that she had asked for advice to Pete Davidson at the 2021 Met Gala.

The young woman confessed: “I met Pete Davidson at the Met. And I was like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for. And he was like, ‘Can you read the cue cards? You are gifted. You are gifted “ .

Thanks to the young man, the beauty has gained confidence in her. Some time later, they therefore found themselves in a sketch together. Both have played the role of Aladdin and Jasmine. But that’s not all.

Kim Kardashian confessed that during the sketch, they kissed. She explained that this kiss marked their very first kiss. It is for this reason that Pete Davidson offered him

One thing is certain, the two quickly fell in love with each other. The two have also made their first appearance in public. Indeed, Pete Davidson has .

Pete Davidson won’t be in The Kardashians season 1

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet together for The Kardashians’ AVP. This is their first official public appearance. On the other hand, fans will not see his darling in reality TV.

Kim Kardashian had confided to Variety that her darling from The Kardashians. She confided: “I did not film with him. And I’m not against it.” . But that’s not all.

She also explained: “He just doesn’t do that. But if there was an event and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to go away.” . On the other hand, he could soon make his appearance in the sequel.

Kim Kardashian revealed: “I think I could film something really exciting coming up. But it wouldn’t be for this season.” . One thing is certain, fans can’t wait to find the family.

As a reminder, Hulu will air April 14 the new reality TV with the mom from Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm. In this new season, the beauty should also address her breakup and divorce from Kanye West.

Some also wonder if Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, will introduce her little boy. For the moment, the latter does not yet have a first name.