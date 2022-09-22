Kim Kardashian exits $175million ‘Kim Air’ private jet in cropped top and tight skirt for new Dolce & Gabbana ad

KIM Kardashian showed off her $175 million private jet while sporting a crop top and tight skirt.

The reality TV star is the new face of luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana’s latest campaign.

In the sleek black and white video, Kim, 41, can be seen stepping off her private jet, known as Kim Air.

The mum-of-four shows off her slim figure in a black bandeau crop top and tight black pencil skirt.

She layers the monochrome look with a lightweight overcoat, adding sunglasses and stilettos for a sophisticated vibe.

As she steps off the plane, she is greeted by a man in a suit who hands her a bouquet of flowers, to which she puts her nose.

She cradles the bouquet as she strolls through the streets of Milan, before encountering a group of paparazzi dressed in black suits.

She impertinently throws the flowers on the sidewalk before entering a building where she raises her hand to dismiss the photographers.

The announcement, shared on Instagram by Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, ends with #CIAOKIM.

The collaboration with the billionaire precedes Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s fashion show.

The Milanese fashion house has a strong connection to the Kardashian family after providing the outfits for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in May.

Kim has landed more and more modeling jobs lately despite the charged events in her personal life, including her breakup with Pete Davidson and online threats from ex-husband Kanye West.

Earlier this week, she flaunted her bare bum wearing a leather thong bodysuit and thigh-high boots for a racy Stuart Weitzman campaign.

Kim shared the photos on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside the designer’s announcement that the star would be a global brand ambassador for the fall 2022 campaign.

But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is best known for her relationship with Parisian fashion house Balenciaga.

Kim often wears Balenciaga’s futuristic designs, including skintight jumpsuits, slacks and oversized sunglasses.

Her ever-growing popularity as a fashion icon comes after she made two drastic changes to her appearance over the summer.

First, she dyed her hair platinum blonde as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala in May, a color she’s stuck with ever since.

Second, the Hulu actress lost 16 pounds so she could squeeze into Marilyn’s $5 million dress for the event, before shedding an additional 5 pounds in the following weeks by cutting out sugar, she said. revealed to Today.

