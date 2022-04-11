Kim Kardashian experienced moments of anguish when her son Saint saw a notice of her intimate video

kim kardashian once again it faced an awkward situation caused by the intimate video he starred in 2202, with her ex boyfriend Ray J.

According to the first episode of the new series “The Kardashians”, the 41-year-old socialite and businesswoman experienced moments of terror when her six-year-old son, Saint, approached her to show her on his iPad that one of his video games redirected him to a website with “unpublished images” of that old intimate video.

“The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to reappear 20 years later,” says Kim Kardashian crying to her sister Khloé.

“This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it…If my son had been a little older and could have read, I would have been mortified. I died inside”, added visibly affected.

the kardashians

Photo: Instagram @krisjenner

In another part of the episode, Kim Kardashian can be seen talking to her lawyer Marty Singer, who warns her that Ray J has more intimate videos that he can post at any time.

“For 20 years this has been hanging over my head. This bug, or is it a bug? He was my boyfriend of years. We’re going on a trip and we’re shooting a video,” he stated.

“It’s embarrassing that it’s out there, but it’s not the most outrageous thing and they’re not going to make me feel that way.. I am human,” she continued.

Hours later, Kim is seen on the phone with her former Kanye West explaining what happened and together they see how to resolve the situation.

Kim Kardashian and her four children from her marriage to Kanye West

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian to take legal action against Ray J

Regarding the intimate videos of kim kardashian, A source close to The Sun revealed that The socialite will take new legal action to prevent her ex Ray J from leaking unpublished images of that meeting.

“Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the images are incredibly intimate. She has told her lawyers firmly that she will not let them be leaked again, ”the English newspaper reported.

For now it is unknown if the content that Kim Kardashian fears will be leaked is the one that her ex-husband Ye paid Ray J for a few years ago or is new.

The celebrity became known worldwide in 2007 when Vivid Entertainment published a video titled ‘Kim Kardashian, Superstar’, recorded in Cabo, San Lucas during her 22nd birthday. In which she appears with Ray J having relationships.