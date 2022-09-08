Kim Kardashian explains herself after being clashed for her unecological lifestyle

Kim Kardashian “believes in climate change”, but believes that we must remain “realistic”. This is what she said while she is splashed by two ecological scandals affecting several celebrities. On the one hand, his regular private jet trips for short distances have been denounced. On the other, she is one of the personalities who went beyond the water restrictions imposed in southern California in the midst of a drought.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety,” Kanye West’s ex-wife explained. at Interview magazine, which she covers, all buttocks out.

A matter of choice

But beware, Kim Kardashian is not closed to advice. “I have friends who are super involved in climate change, and I love learning more from them. I do what I can, but you have to choose what really works for you in your life,” she added.

Good blood, but it is of course, one wants to say. When we know that swimming and green spaces help fight anxiety, we assume that this is the reason why the billionaire chooses to have her swimming pool always clean and filled, and that the lawns of her property of Calabasas are always very green. Between her personal serenity and the common well-being, Kim Kardashian (who must surely do without plastic straws and stirrers) has obviously made her choice.