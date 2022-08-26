Kim Kardashian Explains How Plant-Based Diet Helped Her Psoriasis: ‘It Made Me More Mindful’

ads

Do what is best for your body. More than a decade after being diagnosed with psoriasis, Kim Kardashian talked about how his plant-based diet helps with autoimmune disease.

“I don’t remember exactly how I got into plants, but I do know that I watched documentaries during quarantine that made me want to try again,” Kim, 41, said in an interview for her sister. Kourtney Kardashianit is Poo lifestyle blog on Thursday, August 25.

The Skims founder noted that her favorite food has become vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free tacos, adding, “I eat them at least once a week. »

According to Kim, it’s not always easy to stick to a plant-based diet if she visits a restaurant without vegan options. “I just do my best to stay as vegan as possible, unless it’s a treat day,” she said before revealing her favorite cheat meal. “Pizza, of course. And if I’m craving something sweet, I love donuts.

The reality TV star also praised sea foam smoothies for helping her cope with her skin condition.

“Sea moss smoothies are great because they are very anti-inflammatory. I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible,” Kim wrote, explaining how she benefited from the diet. “It made me more aware of how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress level, my energy, everything. »

Kim, who has also spoken openly about her psoriatic arthritis, offered advice for people who might find the health issues difficult. “I have found that putting ointment or cream on the bad areas and then wrapping them in Saran Wrap helps. But obviously that can only be done in certain areas,” she continued. “You have to go to a place where you feel comfortable and own it. Be able to realize that it is part of you.

The KKW Beauty founder has previously used her older sister’s blog to address the highs and lows of her psoriasis journey. “I have become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis,” she wrote for Poo in 2018. “No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I can show it well and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it with body makeup. »

She continued, “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You need to do what you can to make sure you’re comfortable, but don’t let it take over. … With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself to be centered and keep my stress to a minimum.

