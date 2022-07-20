Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Claiming Her Beauty Standards Are ‘Achievable’ For Other People

“My mindset was never to see them on TV or in magazines and choose who I wanted to be. It was always: be yourself, find beauty in everything.” And it is this view of herself, as that of a role model, that has sparked anger among those who have read the interview, labeling the claim that her beauty standards could be achieved by anyone as “delusional.” “.

“Achievable my ass. Only for those in their air bubble. And rich celebs are in their own worlds too,” one person tweeted. “Laser treatments when your kids are in bed? Lol I barely have time for a shower a day as a mom and caregiver.”

Many on the networks also drew a parallel to Molly Mae’s comments earlier this year on the podcast Diary of a CEO, in which he insisted that everyone has the “same 24 hours in a day” and therefore no one has an excuse for not being successful. “I’m sorry, but Kim’s comments about her beauty standards being achievable seem like the same kind of gaslight as when Molly Mae told us we all have the same 24 hours in a day. Her standards aren’t achievable, but she is too far removed from reality to know this is the exact reason we need to stop asking the mega rich and famous for their advice or opinion it literally has no link to our own realities,” one Instagram user wrote in your story along with a screenshot of the magazine cover.

Perhaps the problem isn’t that Kim sets unattainable standards and lives in a multi-billion dollar bubble that many of us couldn’t even comprehend, but rather her insistence, and that of other celebrities, that they remain “one of us” and that anyone you can follow in their footsteps.