Kim Kardashian Failed From Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee? She was “trying to acquire tickets by all means”

Who would have thought that Kim Kardashian could fail a party? According to several British tabloids, the creator of SKKN Skincare would have been turned away from Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee, which takes place from June 2 to 5, 2022 in London. Disillusioned, she would have since returned to Los Angeles with her darling Pete Davidson…

Kim Kardashian, recalibrated from the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II? According to several British tabloids, the Skims designer was boycotted from the traditional celebrations of the royal family when she tried to obtain precious tickets to attend with her darling Pete Davidson. the DailyMail and The Mirror have thus reported that Kim Kardashian had traveled to London this week in the hope of attending the Jubilee celebrated on Saturday June 4, 2022.

It was quite surprising

They claimed that Kim Kardashian requested tickets for her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, but Buckingham Palace and the BBC, which is broadcasting the event, refused. Additionally, a source told the DailyMail that Kim Kardashian was “so determined to attend“that she”was trying to acquire tickets through other means – and even said she didn’t mind if the tickets were “not VIP“.”Kim is rarely refused participation in an event, so it was quite surprising“, they added, “Kim and Pete love the royal family and really wanted to be part of this special celebration“.

However, a source close to the Kardashian family denied all these rumors and claimed that Kim had not attempted to attend the Queen’s Jubilee. Proof of this is that she is already back in Los Angeles with her…

