Kim Kardashian fell in love with a sexy photo in a golden bikini on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has received thousands of compliments from her fans. (Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian leaves nothing to the imagination in his new series of photographs InstagramWhere she is wearing a very sexy gold bikini. older sister of kardashian-jenner She surprised everyone by posing by the pool during a night out in Puglia. Italy,

“Night swim in Puglia,” was the title that accompanied the carousel of photos featuring Kim, 42, who It has got more than 4 million “likes” so far and thousands of comments.

In the snapshot, the socialite chooses a sensual pose that shows off her stomach and legs. In some pictures he looks directly at the camera, while in others he surprises by riding an old bicycle with a wicker basket in the front section. Wherever he is, he is a hero.

Kim Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana bikini. (Instagram @kimkardashian)

According to the ‘Page Six’ portal, andThis bikini is from the fabulous brand Dolce & Gabbana, and barely covers Kim’s slim body. Also, she opts for dark toned makeup that matches her tan skin.

Immediately, fans flooded the comments section sending tokens of love and support. “More Amazing Than Ever”, “Armenian Barbie” and “Wow, Simply Beautiful”.

Kim Kardashian enjoys holidays in Italy. (Instagram @kimkardashian)

Other curious people have found space to make jokes and express their opinions: “Brother, it’s not even swimming”, “It looks like a photo session”, they wrote.

This is not the first time that the model has become a part of reality ‘keeping up with the Kardashians’Share your most intimate and sexiest moments on social networks. He constantly provides content to his followers and keeps them informed about his daily routine.

Source link

