Kim Kardashian files for divorce after Kanye West says he loves her

Just one day after Kanye West said he was still madly in love with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian filed the paperwork to get a divorce from the rapper after 7 years of marriage, ready more than ever to return to being a free woman (but not single, since the influencer with 269 million followers on Instagram has been dating for some time the comedian Pete Davidson, formerly of Ariana Grande and the star of Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor).

A perfect timing that of the 41-year-old who demonstrates how much Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s sister is determined and firm on her decisions, and this even at the cost of hurting her ex-husband to whom, until now, she has always shown loyalty, respect and understanding .

After filing for divorce from Kanye in February, Kim delivered all necessary paperwork on Friday to separate custody and common property issues from her marital status. Among other things, Kardashian has also asked for his maiden name to be restored, eliminating that “West” which, today, seems to have become a sort of scarlet letter to be erased (and perhaps even forgotten) as soon as possible.

All this happened a few hours after the rapper (struggling with a flirtation with the model Vinetria) publicly declared all his love for the 41-year-old, dedicating the passage to her Runaway while performing at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A move by West that comes after a multitude of declarations of love and romantic gestures towards his ex-wife who, to date, seems not to have the slightest intention of returning with him and, indeed, according to some rumors, the sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner would even be ready to have children with Davidson, whose first kiss took place in front of the cameras of the Saturday Night Live.

Yes, all this will not please Kanye who, in the course of his performance in recent days, as she sang “I need you to come back to me right away, baby,” she added a very sweet “more specifically, Kimberly,” referring to Kim Kardashian’s real name, sitting in the audience next to the sons North and Saint (Chicago and Psalm stayed home). A more than romantic move that of the rapper who, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, had published a long video in which he confessed that his problems with alcohol in the past had embarrassed over and over again the founder of Skims who, even today, he insists on calling “wife” in the course of his interviews, almost as if West does not want to resign himself to the end of his marriage, knocked out by the seventh year crisis.

