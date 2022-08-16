Kim Kardashian files TRADEMARKS for her middle children, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kim Kardashian has filed trademarks for her children, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, as the reality star is set to launch a new business. The brand will cover a range of skincare products, toys and fragrances, as well as a clothing line and advertising services, under Kim’s middle children.

According to a report in The US Sun, the 41-year-old took nine marks on July 26. The skin services brand will contain skin moisturizers, lotions, bath and shower gels, while toys will cover dolls, baby toys, mechanical action toys. , bath toys and toy jewelry to name a few.

Apart from that, Chicago has an additional brand, which is listed as “Entertainment in the form of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity”.

Is the Kardashian Empire ready to be taken over by children?

According to The US Sun, the Kardashian family’s $3 billion empire will be taken over by the grandchildren, which include Kim SKIMS’ company, Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby, Khloe’s Good American, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kourtney’s Poosh and Rob’s Arthur Georges.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has registered several trademarks for their children. For example, Kylie acquired five trademarks for her daughter Stormi Webster’s name in February 2019. Four-year-old Stormi is also the face of Kylie Baby.

Meanwhile, True Thompson, the 4-year-old daughter of Khole Kardashian, also filed a slew of ‘True & Khloe’ trademarks in January 2020. While one is a retail store service covering gifts, clothing , clothing accessories, cosmetics, skin care and beauty products, the second concerns belts, stockings, coats, dresses, shoes, gloves, headbands and many others.

The third is for travel suitcases, while the fourth contains bath products, body sponges and loofah sponges, bathroom baskets for home use, toilet paper holders, soap dishes and soap dispensers and wastebaskets. The final brand covers various hair care products. True is also featured alongside her mother in commercials for Nurtec, which is a migraine medication.

While Kourtney’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, don’t have trademarks under their names, her lifestyle brand Poosh is named after Penelope’s nickname.

What happened to Kylie Swim?

Kylie Jenner also launched Kylie Swim in September 2021, but stopped promoting the brand after complaints from fans that the swimwear was “cheap”.

Kylie Swim’s trademarks were dismissed on July 11, 2022, as fans speculated that Kylie shut it down as the business venture failed. However, according to The Sun, it was revealed that Kylie had given the company a second start, as she asked to ‘revive’ the dead brands on July 25.

