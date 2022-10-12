Kim Kardashian films herself in full aesthetic remodeling of her belly

The reality TV star shares a glimpse of her visit to the cosmetic doctor, where she underwent treatment to firm up her midsection.

Kim Kardashian reveals without taboo one of the secrets of her flat and toned stomach. The one who submitted to a strict diet to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala last May, admits to also using aesthetic medicine techniques to maintain her figure.

“I’m back for my second Morpheus8 belly treatment,” the American reality TV star announced in a video posted to her Instagram account. The forties refers to a method that combines radiofrequency and microneedling to firm the skin of an area of ​​the body or face.

This device makes it possible to “create sorts of perforations in bursts, both in depth and on the surface, between the layers of the skin. Thus, we are going to bring all the layers to the surface…”, plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami begins to explain to the camera, before being humorously interrupted by his client: “Listen, we don’t care. We just want to look good. Whatever that means, we just want to look sucked in,” jokes the businesswoman, ending the doctor’s speech.

Stimulate fibroblasts

More specifically, this technology consists of penetrating micro-needles into the epidermis and dermis, resulting in a process of healing and repairing the skin. This thus makes it possible to stimulate the fibroblasts, the cells responsible for the production of collagen, elastin, hyaluronic acid naturally present in the body, in order to boost the tone of the skin.

A procedure that the mother of four children had already undergone last August and that she had also shared without complex with her fans on her social networks. “I think it’s my favorite laser, but it hurts,” Kanye West’s ex-wife told her 331 million Instagram followers at the time.