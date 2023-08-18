Kim Kardashian flaunts her fabulous waist in a private jet

Businesswoman and Hollywood star Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram account A picture in which her curvaceous body and 24 inch waist is visible.

In the photo, Kim is seen in the bathroom of her private jet wearing a white crop top and pink sweatpants. The post was flooded with comments from her followers, who praised her figure and style.

Kim Kardashian leaves nothing to the imagination with a sensual gold microbikini and a bicycle The models took advantage of the heat to enjoy the pool at night.

In the image, which was highlighted by the Daily Star, Kim can be seen posing in front of a mirror in the bathroom of her private jet, which includes gorgeous details such as roses in a vase, a fluffy hand towel and a giant sink. “I’m never really free. I just take time for myself,” Kim wrote in the caption of the post.

The post garnered a lot of comments from his followers, Including singer Bebe Rexha, who wrote “the title is????”, and Paris Hilton, who replied with a heart emoji.

Other followers commented highlighting Kim’s figure, “Show off your figure Kim, you look amazing” and “Wow, you’re so sexy,” quoted the star.

The post comes a day after Kim shared a series of pictures in which she is seen taking a late night dip in a pool wearing a glittery gold bikini.

in pictures, Kim wears full makeup, including dark eyeliner, lipstick and contour that highlights her cheekbones. Kim can also be seen flexing her biceps while keeping her hands above her head.

The most famous Kardashian is one of the most powerful brands on Instagram, with a following of over 363,000,000. While on TikTok, the influencer registers a profile with more than 8,700,000 fans.

