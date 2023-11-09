Kim Kardashian flaunts SKIMS undies in Swarovski crystal skirt

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the scene—underwear, Hollywood’s fashionable trend. However, on Tuesday, she made a splash in revealing style in a completely unexpected way. And spoiler alert: She definitely dazzled.

Kim’s dazzling look

on Tuesday American Horror Story The star graced Swarovski’s New York flagship opening. The event, attended by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Roberts, also marked the launch of the jewelery brand’s much-awaited collaboration with SKIMS. Totally on theme, Kardashian arrived dripping in crystals.

Wearing a custom set designed by Swarovski creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the shapewear mogul was covered in glittering jewels. Kardashian’s top was sleeveless and its neckline mimicked a cuffed choker necklace. Although the silhouette seems simple enough, there was nothing ostentatious about the jeweled masterpiece.

The piece was crafted entirely from oversized Swarovski gems that were linked together to form a chain top. The huge, geometric stones looked nothing like the tiny, spherical Swarovski crystals that fashion girls know.

Naturally, the item was completely transparent, allowing the skin-toned pasty Kardashian wore underneath to be completely visible. While the front offered some coverage, her back was mostly bare, except for a few rows of slinky chains, each adorned with a massive stone pendant.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the matching mini skirt boasted the same jeweled chain construction, making it see-through as well. The entrepreneur took the opportunity of an exposed undies moment and skillfully put her latest SKIMS collaboration front and center.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

She wore Swarovski x SKIMS, OFC

For this event, her choice of undergarment was crucial and, luckily, she didn’t make a mistake. Like the rest of her glitter fits, the SKIMS x Swarovski boxer shorts were also adorned with sparkles.

Kardashian deliberately zipped her skirt down to fully expose the crystal-studded waistband, where both brands’ logos were spelled out in glittering studs. A boss move.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the undies sold for $58 on the SKIMS site, most items sold out in less than a day – including baby onesies.

The rest of the limited-edition collection includes crystal-studded iterations of SKIMS best-sellers, including frosted catsuits, bodysuits and dresses, as well as crystallized underpinnings and body jewelry.

Items range from $48 (for a basic bra and briefs) to $1,000 for a body chain made entirely of Swarovski crystals.

Kim’s Pamela Anderson up-do

Keeping the rest of her outfit simple, Kardashian checked out other accessories. Her high-heeled sandals were barely noticeable due to their clear straps and incorporating more neutral tones, her beauty look was noticeably understated.

However, her hair was a different story. The SKKN founder had her hair styled like ’90s Pamela Anderson — which is her favorite hairstyle as of late. Just a few days ago, Kardashian sported a similar messy bun for the CFDA Awards, with the same piece-y curtain bangs.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that the look was just as good the second time around.