Kim Kardashian flies to the Middle East with Skims

indoors Kardashian the entrepreneurial spirit never goes on vacation, even under Christmas. The brand Skims of the billionaire and queen of the “nude look” Kim Kardashian now makes fans fall in love in the Middle East and officially lands on the luxury platform Ounass, thus reaching the markets of Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman.

To make the news official are the posts shared on the official profile of the brand of Kim, wife of Kanye West, which in a short time have in fact reached the hype just to make oriental fashion victims trepidate.

The international expansion for the modeling underwear label KKW continues. Before Ounass Skims reached the brit it girl positioning herself on Selfridges, not to mention the natural sold-out recorded on the label’s official e-shop platform.

Business is just family in the Kardashian crew-Jenner. Only some time ago the brand Kylie skin of the half-sister Kylie Jenner was preparing to push itself on new international fronts (see MFF of 9 October). And who knows if modeling lingerie in some way could be the competitor of designer underwear Rihanna, given that a news item had been leaked about a collection of £100 million intended for the expansion of Savage x Fenty (see MFF of December 16) (reproduction reserved)