Kim Kardashian focuses on mommy duties at Saint football game amid new Kanye rants

Kim Kardashian41, was seen supporting her mother at her son’s soccer game on October 5. The football match of St. West6, comes in the middle Kanye Weston Instagram throughout the past week. But the SKIMS founder clearly isn’t letting anything get in the way of her duties as a mother. For the fun outing, Kim opted for an elegant yet casual look (see pic HERE). She paired her oversized Adidas jersey with comfortable Yeezy slides (a shoe designed by her ex). Notably, Ye’s partnership with the athletic sportswear company is currently “under review,” per TMZ.

Saint also looked super stylish in his football gear, which included black shorts and a white Adidas football shirt. The tot wore his braids in super cute pigtails as he walked side by side with his mother on Wednesday. That same day, the 45-year-old rapper was in the middle of a public feud with Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, regarding his children. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ye accused the Kardashians of allegedly preventing him from seeing his daughter at her birthday party. And Khloe didn’t hesitate to chime in on this in the comments section.

The mum-of-two wrote, “Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful, but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate. And as far as the “birthday story” goes, Khloe made it clear that she was done with it. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion everyone is fed up,” she added.

Despite Koko’s best efforts, the father of Kim’s children clapped back as he captured his former sister-in-law’s comment and continued to argue online. “YOU LIE AND ARE REALLY KIDNAPPED LIARS CHICAGO [West] ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE CAN REMEMBER HER FATHER WAS NOT THERE TRAVEL GAVE ME THE ADDRESS FOR MY CHILDREN’S PARTY THIS IS HOW YOU PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS,” Kanye’s caption read.

He then accused the famous family of allegedly excluding him from Psalm to party. “YALL ALSO HAD A PARTY BEFORE THE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS RETURNING FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARED ABOUT WAS SEEING PHOTOS OF THE PARTY ONLINE [sic], ” he wrote. “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100% OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE IS A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME WITH YOU NOT PLAYING DONDA [West] LIKE THIS IN THE NAME OF JESUS. But despite Khloe and Kanye’s reinforcements, Kim hasn’t responded to any of her rants on her own Instagram as of this writing.