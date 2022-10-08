Kim Kardashian formalizes her relationship with Pete Davidson!

To believe that the duo seems to spin the perfect love. Freshly separated and soon to be divorced from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has for a few months found love again. Indeed, she is in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. While the paparazzi have already photographed them several times in recent months, the couple had not yet formalized their relationship on social networks. It is now done.

This April 12, 2022, Kim Kardashian shared new photos on her Instagram account. We discover her in evening dress, in the arms of Pete Davidson, kissing her. Captioning the snaps, the star wrote: “Evening snack”. A publication loved by more than 6 million people in just a few hours. This is the first time that Kim Kardashian has published a photo with her new companion on the Web since her separation from Kanye West.

Decidedly, the Kardashian sisters are talking about them in recent days. Kourtney Kardashian announced on the Web last week her (illegal) marriage to musician Travis Barker. One thing is certain, a wind of love is blowing over the Kardashians’ house…

