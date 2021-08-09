Kim Kardashian found out how her family inspired “Bridgerton”

Slightly behind the rest of the world, at the end of last March Kim Kardashian showed he was watching Bridgerton all in one breath and documented in the Stories how he fell more and more in love with the series.

In turn he has a fan in the cast: Nicholas Coughlan, which interprets Penelope Featherington (and we don’t add anything else to avoid spoilers).

The 34-year-old actress has revealed on his Twitter account that the Kardashian clan was the mold to shape her character and those of the colleagues who played the sisters:

“As bridgerton’s number one admirer in the world, Kim Kardashian knows that the Kardashians were a huge inspiration for the Featheringtons and that we always talked about them during the dressed rehearsals? Because I feel like he should know.” wrote Nicola Coughlan.

Nicola Coughlan – getty images

When the person concerned heard about it, he reacted enthusiastically, as evidenced by the countless exclamation marks he used:

“Thing? I’m going crazy!!!!!! – Responded Kim Kardashian This tweet was shot at me on my Bridgerton group chat. Please can I come to a clothes test? That would be great.”

In turn, Nicholas Coughlan replied that “obviously” they would love having the star at a test and revealed another anecdote: “Did you know that Mr. Pearl made it your corset for the Met Gala and that what you created right after was mine of Bridgerton? Be part of the Bridgerton world by more than you know!“.

Here is the corset it refers to, worn at the Met Gala 2019:

Getty

Who knows, maybe the production could now seize the ball for a cameo: the second, third and fourth seasons of the series have already been announced.

We remind you that Bridgerton is in contention with the MTV Movie &TV Awards 2021 with three nominations: here you can find the complete list of films, shows and nominated stars.

Supporting your favorites in nominations is very easy: just connect to vote.mtv.com.

