Kim Kardashian freaks out Instagram with her latest Dolce & Gabbana look

A few days ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker united for a five-star wedding in Portofino under the sign of Italian glamour. Who better than Dolce & Gabbana to dress the whole family for this occasion? As the bride wore a lace and satin corset mini dress Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda one of a kind, inspired by Italian lingerie of the 1960s, all accompanied by a large veil, Kim Kardashian decided to share on Instagram several of her outfits for the occasion. And the latest is unanimous among its subscribers.

A modern day siren

The star with an Instagram account swollen to almost 315 million subscribers did not hesitate to display on social networks all the looks she sported at the wedding of Kourtney and Travis. For the ceremony, she opted for a black lace dress paired with overt adornment; we also saw her later in a vintage burgundy corset signed Dolce & Gabbana… And then lately, in a sparkling vintage outfit all in layering that we had not yet seen and which did not fail to make Internet users react like her sister Khloe who simply commented: “When did this happen?”.