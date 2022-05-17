Kim Kardashian from the DR on the cover of Sports Illustrated

celebrity kim kardashian has lit up social networks with his photographs for the cover page of the magazine Sports Illustrated in the May issue.

The locations of the Dominican Republic shone with their own lightsince the photo session carried out by Greg Swales was taken in Quisqueya, in the Indigenous Eyes of Punta Cana Ecological Reserve.

Kim herself highlighted the DR as “one of her favorite places” by sharing the sexy swimsuit photos on her official Instagram account with 311 million followers.

“We recorded this in January and it has been very difficult to maintain this cover page in secret. For the location we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It is a great honor and a dream to be in the cover page from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition,” Kardashian wrote.

Kim is not the only one who traveled to the Caribbean to pose for this edition, as the magazine had women of different sizes and ages such as the mother of the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, May Musk.

Also, the singer Ciara Y yumi nu are models of cover page from YES Swimsuit 2022.

“The four pioneering women were photographed separately in locations around the world, from the Dominican Republic to Barbados, Belize and Montenegro, with models as diverse in their stories as the places in which they were photographed,” details the magazine.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/16/woman-sitting-in-a-pool-b5647c21.jpg Kim also posed on a Jet Ski and was sensual. (INSTAGRAM)

Kim also posed on a Jet Ski and was sexy in one-piece swimsuits and bikinis.