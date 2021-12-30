Kim Kardashian funds a flight to save over 30 Afghan soccer players and their families

by Marianna Grazi

Using your influence, your name, but also your money to help someone who risks a terrible fate. More and more public figures, from actual activists to Hollywood stars, are engaging in solidarity causes, to make their own contribution in the struggle for human rights.

This time it was Kim Kardashan, the American entrepreneur, actress and model, to make a beautiful gesture of solidarity. The protagonist, together with her family, of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, in fact financed a flight which led (safely) from Afghanistan to the UK beyond 30 teenagers from the youth soccer team of the Middle Eastern country, accompanied by their families. The Associated Press reported their arrival at Stansted airport near London. They also participated in the initiative a New York rabbi and the Leeds United, English Premier League club.

Since September, a few weeks after the Taliban’s return to power, Afghan women are prohibited from playing sports. The new government, by imposing a return to traditional sharia laws, declared that “Islamic principles are opposed to women’s sport. It is neither suitable nor necessary for women to play sports ”. For those who tried to oppose it, but also for all the girls who had previously practiced a sport, perhaps exposing themselves to the international public (as in the case of Mahjabin Hakimi we talked about here), only one tragic fate: an exemplary punishment, death.

Since then, a multinational group of sports clubs and human rights organizations has mobilized to try to evacuate all athletes afghan. Even the rabbi of New York, Moshe Margaretten, helped to take the athletes away from Kabul, the same one who had collaborated with Kardashian to support the reform of the penal code in the United States and for save separated children from their families in the Afghan capital. So, even in the case of the athletes, she decided to contact the TV star for help. “Maybe an hour later, after the call on Zoom, I got a text Kim telling me she wanted to finance the entire flight,” said Margaretten. And to think that, right at the beginning of September, Kim Kardashian was harshly criticized for participating in the Met Gala 2021 of New York completely dressed in black from head to toe. His detractors claimed that he was not considering the situation of women in Afghanistan, forced to wear the burqa after the return of the Taliban. As they say, however, the dress does not make the monk, and the model has shown with facts that she has instead a lot to heart the theme.

As we have seen, the English Premier League club Leeds United also participated in the rescue mission, whose majority owner is the Italian Andrea Radrizzani, who tweeted: “Proud to be part of the team to make all this real “. The female soccer players are going through the 10-day quarantine period for the coronavirus, before starting their new life in Britain. Like them, many other women, including journalists, have repeatedly asked foreign institutions to be allowed help escape the countrybut many of them are still stranded in their homes in Afghanistan. And who knows, in the near future, there won’t be a new intervention by Kim Kardashian or other stars like her to help them.