Kim Kardashian gets a ‘P’ on her nails for boyfriend Pete Davidson

Nailed it! Kim Kardashian appeared to turn her latest manicure into a romantic statement to her boyfriend pete davidson.

On Monday, May 23, Kardashian, 41, shared a photo of her fresh pink acrylic ensemble while sitting on a private plane. While the Skims founder simply captioned the post using a nail art emoji, the manicure was apparently an ode to the 28-year-old comedian, as the design featured a letter “P” adorned with a jewel on a finger.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Their romance erupted eight months after she filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. West, 44, and Kim wed in 2014 and share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Kim went Instagram official with Davidson in March, sharing throwback photos taken during their pre-Valentine’s Day date a month earlier. The pair have since been spotted on numerous dates and events, including The Kardashians premiere in April. The lovebirds then made their red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Speaking about their romance, Kim said Hoda Kotb on an episode of his “Make Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast: “It feels good to know that, like, we have this connection, and we have our little bubble of a relational world that we live in, not a lot of them people are aware.

Kim temporarily stepped out of her ‘little bubble’ to celebrate the love of someone else: her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Last weekend, the Kardashian family flew to Italy to see Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker Say I do.” Kim attended without Davidson as he stayed in New York to tape his final episode Saturday Night Live. News broke on Friday, May 20 that Davidson would be dating SNL after the episode, airing Saturday, May 21.

The Portofino ceremony took place a week after the couple married in California court. Barker, 46, and Kourtney previously held a small, unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. We Weekly confirmed at the time that the duo had not obtained a marriage license.

For her big day, Kourtney wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to vogue, the look is inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center – a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos .

“Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] has been a dream come true in every way,” Kourtney said. vogue.

Kourtney and Barker’s wedding weekend was a family affair as her children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Barker’s son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16 years, and his daughter-in-law Atiana, 23, were all present.

Like Kourtney, her sisters, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all wore Dolce & Gabbana looks. Mom Kris Jenner also sported a plethora of looks from the fashion house.

“The good life! Love you @DolceGabbana” Kris captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a sheer polka dot dress with ruffle detailing.

