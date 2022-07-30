Kim Kardashian Gets Along Better With Kanye West When Pete Is Away?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reconciled. Indeed, the absence of Pete Davidson seems to have eased tensions.

According to the latest rumors, Kim Kardashian would be much more comfortable with Kanye West in the absence of her boyfriend Pete Davidson. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian at the heart of a controversy

You are still as many to follow the news concerning Kim Kardashian and her little family. And for good reason ! Very active on social networks, Kris Jenner’s daughter continues to share her daily life with her fans on social networks.

Besides, that’s not all! The clan is also at the center of a reality show launched recently on Hulu and Disney +. Eh yes ! After bidding farewell to “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” the tribe made the decision to create another concept.

A concept now available on the small screen. Bad luck, a few days before the release of “The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian was at the heart of a controversy of size.

In full promotion of her TVR, the young woman launched in the columns of Variety: “I’ve got the best advice for women in business: move your fucking ass and work.” It seems like no one wants to work these days.”

Words that quickly aroused strong reactions. In shock, Internet users have not failed to point the finger at the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Jessica DeFino, former employee of the star commented: “I was an editor on Kardashian’s app in Los Angeles in 2015. I worked night and day as well as weekends. »

“I could only afford products from 99 Cents Only (a discount shopping chain). I have been called ‘sick’ more than once because I couldn’t get gas in my car to get to the office. And I was reprimanded for working as a freelancer alongside this job”. A huge bad buzz for Kim Kardashian.

A strained relationship with Kanye West

Despite this controversy, Kim Kardashian continues her merry way. And the least we can say is that the popularity of the star has not suffered from his shocking remarks. Quite the contrary.

Recently, the pretty brunette was even invited to Paris Fashion Week. An event in which she participated with her eldest daughter. Fruit of his love with Kanye West.

If the two lovebirds are no longer a couple, they still intend to remain united in order toprovide a good education for children.

Unfortunately, Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend creates tension within the family. Ye can’t stand that the young man managed to win the heart of his beauty. So much so that it keeps onattack the latter on social networks.

But if Pete Davidson is a source of contention, his absence changes everything. In any case, this is what a close source seems to affirm. from bimbo to Hollywoodlife.

“Kim and Kanye are amicably co-parenting now and it has everything to do with the fact that Pete is missing in Australia“, explains the source.

“Kanye currently lives in his house in Malibu and spends a lot of time with the children. He went to Kim’s several times to have dinner with the children. He feels comfortable coming to her house because Pete isn’t there. Kanye told Kim he wanted Pete to stay in Australia, but il seems to have accepted their relationship. »