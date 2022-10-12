Kim Kardashian Gets Second Skin Tightening Procedure: Details

Ouch! Kim Kardashian revealed that she had recently undergone her second stomach skin tightening treatment – ​​and a little pain is worth being beautiful.

“I’m back for my second stomach treatment with the man!” the The Kardashians star, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10, during her appointment with Dr. Ashkhan Ghavami to tighten the skin around her stomach.

As Ghavami attempted to explain the process to the KKW Beauty founder — which involves a micro-needling tool — Kardashian said she’s willing to do whatever it takes to be the best.

“Look, we don’t care, we just want to look good. We just wanna look ripped off,” she joked.

Tuesday’s procedure marked Hulu’s second round of personality skin tightening on his abdomen area after receiving her first treatment in August.

“It’s a game changer!” the Skims founder wrote via Instagram at the time, noting that the laser was “painful” but “worth it.”

Kardashian has been candid about her willingness to try new things in the name of beauty over the years, especially when it comes to skincare and aging. In June, the California native revealed how far she was willing to go to preserve her youth.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every day and I would look younger, I could,” the KKW Beauty founder said during an interview with The New York Times. “I just might.”

The Self-centered The author is also known to go the extra mile when it comes to weight loss. Kardashian made headlines in May after revealing she lost 26 pounds to fit in by Marilyn Monroe infamous”Happy birthdaydress at the 2022 Met Gala.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” Kardashian, who shares children North 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye Westsaid during a June appearance on the Today To display. “Since then, I’ve continued to eat really healthy. I have lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, so much junk food that I was eating… I completely changed my lifestyle.

Asked about the backlash she received about losing weight in order to adapt to the Bob Macky design, Kardashian said she viewed the experience “as a role.”

“I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me,” she added.