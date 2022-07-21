Kim Kardashian gives a tour inside her extravagant private jet, it’s the ultimate luxury!

Kim Kardashian has once again offered herself a little madness: the American billionaire has decided to buy herself… his own private jet ! A big gift from herself to herself that didn’t stop there. She chose all the interior decoration of the planefrom the materials to the colors and the arrangement of the furniture.

And for her first flight, the businesswoman invited several journalists for a visit. Asking them their opinion on the name she could give to her future plane (Kim’ Air?), she explained to them that she intended to create a whole range of objects in the same tones as her plane, including slippers because prohibition for all travelers to climb there with their shoes.

I have to say that the plane is still almost perfect : with two bathrooms, one at the front and the other at the rear of the aircraft, it has only a few soft seats, all equipped with a pillow, a blanket and a battery charger built-in telephone. But the highlight of the show wasn’t revealed until the very end of the video, during a FaceTime call from the starlet with her darling, comedian Pete Davidson.

Indeed, even if he is absent during the visit, Kim Kardashian cannot help but call him to show him how perfect the plane is. And she takes the opportunity to show the author of SNL that a part of the plane is a real bedroom… with two beds! Perfect for their whole little family, it too is completely covered in white fabrics.

The comedian seems won over, perhaps thinking of their next vacation, at the beginning of July. A summer that will be a great first for the couple: indeed, both had met at the end of 2021 and had fallen in love with the set of the saturday night live where they had exchanged a first kiss. A beautiful but hard to bear love story for Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband attacked her ex’s new sweetheart on social media, saying he was bad for their 4 kids (Chicago, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 year).