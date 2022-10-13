Kim Kardashian Gives Crisp Details (Although) About Her Sex Life With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is no longer with pete davidson, alas. After nine times of relationship, they put an end to their story in the middle of the summer, and we admit, we are already a little nostalgic for this improbable couple to which we had ended up getting attached. No, we’re not overdoing it. But luckily, they will have fond memories. Of the kind olé olé and that Kim could not help but share in front of the cameras ofare kardashiansthe clan’s new reality show.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: somersaults while thinking of grandma…

What do we learn in the last episode? That Kim and Pete have (at least) once made love in front of the fireplace. Nothing really original, you probably think (rightly) but what makes us chuckle is when Kanye West’s ex explains the reason that led them to do it precisely in this place. And to tell it. To his Grandmother.

“Pete and I were at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we sat in front of the fireplace talking for hours, begins Kim. And at one point, I said to Pete: ‘My grandmother told me that you really live your life when we make love in front of the fireplace‘. And so we made love in front of the fireplace in your honor”. At 88, Mamie MJ (Mary Jo Campbell, Kris’s mother, editor’s note), answers with a smirk: “Not in the lobby?” »

Something to make them both laugh, Kim then adding: “How weird to think about your grandmother before making love”. In effect. “But I was younger in the past,” jokes MJ. I was younger…” Fortunately, the conversation didn’t go any further.