Kim Kardashian gives North a new nickname and drives her fans crazy!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t need much to turn her fans’ heads… North’s latest nickname has caused a real buzz.

Kim Kardashian fans follow her everywhere, in all her delirium… So when the star celebrates Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy, she takes the opportunity to give a more Italian nickname to her little North. MCETV explains this unlikely buzz!

A new nickname for North!

Because more than a great family road trip, the Kardashians are celebrating the wedding of Kourtney and Travis. For the third time. The opportunity for the whole family to prepare new episodes of his series on Disney+. And to celebrate the couple with great pomp.

After a first marriage in Las Vegas in April, Kim Kardashian then followed her sister in her civil union in May in the USA. To end these great celebrations, the family enjoys nice moments in Italy, in Portofinoon the Italian Riviera.

For the occasion, the stars were able to take out their most beautiful clothes. An episode of The Kardashians thus makes it possible to understand all the preparation that the family had to do before embarking for Europe.

“I love having a theme for each trip, explains Kim Kardashian on Insta. fun facts for this wedding, and I know you just saw it in last week’s episode: I have a dress that I absolutely want to wear. I have it in picture, and on an app. »

Indeed, North’s mother decided to release this dress. And it fit perfectly with the theme of his trip. “When I found out I was going to Italy, I searched in all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try them on and see if I could wear a piece again! »

Kim Kardashian: moments of bonding mother-daughter

While she often explains that North gives her advice on her outfits, the star wanted to make an impression. “To make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this dress with lace gloves.” Her goal: a full lace outfit.

As a result, Kim Kardashian posts hot photos on her Insta. We find her in great shape. But we also find a North very happy with her mother. The young girl was able to take advantage of this trip to Italy to spend beautiful moments.

Her mom celebrates this lovely family reunion on Instagram. On the deck of a boat, at the wedding or on the beach, North doesn’t let go of her mother’s hand… And this trip to Italy has obviously done them both good.

While last year marked the separation between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, North continues to stay close to both parents. Which allows to his mother taking advantage of his “Northolino”. A cute little nickname that ignited his fans!

Because who says Italy, says Italian accent… And as the family is in Portofino, North becomes Northolino. A way to make her little one’s first name even cuter… And all the fans only have eyes for this little name.

Indeed, fan comments revolve around this nickname “cute”, “well found”, “adorable”… And especially, “very Italian”. A little mother-daughter moment and a nickname that delight the fans!