Kim Kardashian gives the former assistant a $ 14,000 Hermes bag

Kim Kardashian

The 40-year-old superstar bought a Hermes Kelly for influencer Stephanie Shephard’s 32nd birthday.

Kim Kardashian gave her former assistant Stephanie Shephard a very expensive Hermes Kelly bag worth 14 thousand dollars (12 thousand euros).

Stephanie celebrated her 32nd birthday last week with a special screening of Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at the IPIC cinema in Los Angeles.

The influencer chose Instagram Stories to capture the moment she opened the gift at the party.

“Oh, and this happened @kimkardashian. It’s so crazy, ”he yelled as he unwrapped the package containing the bag.

Loading... Advertisements

“Don’t cry,” Kim replied, hugging her friend.

After receiving the gift, Stephanie joked with her friends at the party by assuring them that “she was going to buy a fake.”

The influencer was hired as Kim’s executive assistant in 2013 and eventually became the COO of his company, Kardashian West Brands. However, after giving a revealing interview about the famous family, the reality star broke off business ties with Stephanie three years ago.

Since then, however, she has remained friends with Kim, collaborated on the Skims line and contributed articles to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website.

Covermedia