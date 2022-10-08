Kim Kardashian goes into private equity

Reality star Kim Kardashian is launching a private equity fund. Named Skky Partners, the company plans to focus on consumer products, media, hospitality and luxury.

Newly blonde Kim Kardashian is venturing into the world of finance by starting her own private equity firm. For this, she joins hands with Jay Sammons, a former partner of the American powerhouse Carlyle Group.

Kim Kardashian is getting into the investment business

The billionaire star explained on Twitter that Skky Partners would aim to take minority or majority shares in “high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies”. While the fund aims to focus primarily on consumer products, media and luxury, Kim K also plans to invest in digital and e-commerce businesses.

His partner Sammons spent 16 years at Carlyle as the head of the Consumer, Media and Retail division: he made lucrative investments there, including with the company Beats by Dre, founded by rapper and producer Dr Dre. “Together, we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation of consumer and media private equity firms,” ​​said Kim Kardashian. Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s manager mother will also be a partner in the new venture. According to wall street journal, Skky Partners would not yet have raised capital to secure these investments.

Kardashian, a successful entrepreneur

Kardashian has already proven herself as an entrepreneur. As a reminder, the business woman has already launched Skims, an underwear brand (valued at $3.2 billion in January) and SKKN (formerly KKW), a cosmetics brand.

It’s also not the first time that Kim Kardashian has spoken publicly about finance and investing. In 2021, the star published advertisements for cryptocurrencies on her Instagram account (228 million followers at the time): she has since been sued by investors. Kim Kardashian isn’t the first celebrity to enter the private equity industry. Indeed, personalities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow or even Serena Williams preceded him.

The news should not fail to annoy her ex-husband Kanye West, who also feeds the news of finance. Indeed, the artist and businessman publicly regretted on his Instagram account not having obtained an appointment with the JP Morgan bank when he intends to launch his shoe brand.