Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ for ‘fiercely protective’ Khloe after slamming Kanye West (exclusive)

Kanye West45, reignited his feud with the Kardashian family when he rehashed an old argument he had with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian41 years old, on their daughter Chicago‘s 4th anniversary on his Instagram on October 5th. The argument, however, was just one of many Ye engaged in after wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt to his fashion show in Paris two days prior. Although Kim stayed away from the post, her outspoken sister, Khloe, 38, stepped in and defended her sister – slamming Kanye in the comments for bringing up old issues. And HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from multiple sources that Kim is “grateful” to have done so.

After coming to Gigi Hadid, 27, who lambasted Kanye over his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, Kanye brought up the old argument about Chicago’s birthday in January. He wrote: “Why did everyone feel so free to attack me over my shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say the Kardashians were wrong to stop me seeing my daughter. That was enough to trigger Khloe, who fired back in a post that read, Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful, but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate.

Khloe continued, “Again with the birthday story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up. You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. As you yourself pointed out, she is the one who takes care of your children 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of this so the children can be brought up peacefully. I come from a place of love and am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.

Regarding Khloe’s response to Kanye, a source said HollywoodLife, “Khloe is a fierce protector of her family and they were relieved because they believe Kanye had this coming. He’s been so hurtful to Kim and he’s not a good example for their kids,” a source told Us, referring to Khloe’s clap. “It is the main concern of the family and he must know that his behavior and the treatment of their mother is unacceptable. »

Another source echoed the same sentiments and said HollywoodLife, “Kim was so relieved when Khloe told her she was going to clap for Kanye. Kim’s sisters have always had him behind closed doors, and Kim had always expressed a desire that they not get involved or say anything. But after this latest online attack, Kim had had enough. The source added: “It’s more than anyone can handle and they’ve seen the agony she’s been through over her constant assaults and they’ve had enough. Kim is so grateful that Khloe has her back and hopes Kanye will end this once and for all.

Unfortunately, just hours after Khloe’s comment, Kanye decided not to keep the matter private. He took to his Instagram and shared his comment along with his own mean words – accusing the Kardashians of “lying” and “kidnapping” Chicago. In the post, he wrote in all caps: “YOU LIE AND ARE LIARS YOU ESSENTIALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE CAN REMEMBER HER FATHER WAS NOT THERE. TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY KIDS BIRTHDAY. I ALSO HAD A BIRTHDAY PARTY BEFORE THE PSALMS WHEN I WAS RETURNING FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARED ABOUT WAS SEEING PHOTOS OF THE PARTY ONLINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100% OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE IS A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME THAT YA’LL HAD NOT PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THIS IN JESUS ​​NAME