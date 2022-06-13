Kim Kardashian had a big crush on Johnny Depp “I was obsessed”!

Kim Kardashian says she was totally charmed by actor Johnny Depp! We give you more details.

Kim Kardashian obsessed with Johnny Depp

The interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow leaves no one indifferent. At 59, Johnny Depp has a great career actor behind him. Indeed, he is one of the artists who have marked an entire generation.

Kim Kardashian has also admitted that she has always had a crush on the actor. Kanye West’s ex-wife thus had a teenager who resembles that of several young girls! Characterized by a big crush on the handsome American actor.

Kim Kardashian indeed admits that Johnny Depp was one of his first crushes when she was younger. “I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so handsome. He was gorgeous and had that bad boy look – especially when he was with Winona Rider and then Kate Moss. explains the pretty brunette.

“I loved watching couples and wondering what attracted them to each other. As a general rule, I didn’t like bad boys. And I never liked party people. But I liked the Johnny Depp physique. » she added.

The bad-boy side of Johnny Depp would therefore have cracked Kim Kardashian. And as much to say that she was not the only teenager in this case! But the mother of 4 still prefers a man like her ex-husband. “All men should be like my husband Kanye” she confided.

Kanye West, the perfect man

According to information from the Fandomwire site, Kim Kardashian confessed that her husband Kanye West was “the perfect man”. ” He is very selfless when it comes to our relationship. He gives and loves. And he is respectful and has a great understanding of my needs. » confided the business woman.

“I remember looking at my dad and the way he interacted with mom and thinking, ‘This is how a marriage should be. He was such a gentleman. He always took care of his daughters and my brother – he always made us feel important. He assured us that everything would be fine no matter what. » she added. Kim Kardashian therefore had as an example, her father, Robert Kardashian.

As for her husband, she saw in him “the perfect man”. However, the couple ended up separating because of the very behavior of this man whom he idealizes.

You should know that the relationship of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has deteriorated a lot over the years. So much so that the mother of 4 children decided to separate from her husband after 7 years of marriage.

Despite everything, Kylie Jenner’s big sister continues to say that Kanye West is the greatest rapper of all time. But on the love side, his heart capsized for comedian Pete Davidson.

North West’s mother has now been in a relationship with the young man for over 6 months. Besides, they don’t hesitate to show their love on social networks. What to do to react Kanye West who tries to provoke them in turn!