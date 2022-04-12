Kim Kardashian had “not planned” her relationship with Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian is in heaven since she is in a relationship with Pete Davidson. However, the star had “not planned” to fall in love.

Exit Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has found love again. And since she is in a relationship with Pete Davidson, the pretty brunette lives on a small cloud. However, the star recently confided that she had absolutely “not planned” to fall under the charm of the comedian. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z about this love at first sight.

Kim Kardashian at the heart of a controversy

There are always so many of you to follow the news surrounding Kim Kardashian. And for good reason ! The pretty brunette continues to share her daily life on social networks.

And this, to the delight of his community. Very active on her Instagram account, the star is having a field day. Every day, she reveals a little more of her private life on the Web.

Recently, she also announced the arrival of a brand new project. Indeed, “The Kardashians” should soon land on the small screen.

This is a new reality show that should soon make a buzz on streaming platforms. In full promotion of his show, Kim Kardashian therefore granted an interview to Variety.

An interview during which the star will not have had his tongue in his pocket. “Move your ass and get to work (…) it seems like no one wants to work these days”.

This is what the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago launched in particular… Words that quickly caused controversy. Aware of her blunder, the daughter of Kris Jenner has therefore made the decision to apologize.

Interviewed by Good Morning America, she explained as follows:“This statement that I said was taken without the questions and the conversation that I had before that (…). It became a really out-of-context soundbite.”

“This soundbite took me out of the notion and the question I was asked just before, which was that after 20 years in the industry, I was just famous for being famous. »

“And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question which touched on this question about what advice you would give women”. MCE TV tells you more about Kim Kardashian.

The star in heaven in the arms of Pete Davidson

Anyway and despite the anger of her fans, Kim Kardashian is determined to continue on her merry way. And for that, she can count on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Eh yes ! Freshly divorced from Kanye West, the young mother has found love in the arms of the famous comedian. Feelings that the American has absolutely not mastered.

Guest of Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast this Monday, April 11, 2022, Kim Kardashian opened up about the relationship.

“Sometimes things happen when you least expect them. It was the last thing I really expected“.

Far from wanting to say too much about her love story, the star then added: “I think I want to keep certain aspects of my relationship with Pete to myself. »

“It feels good to know that we have this connection. That we have our little bubble of a relational world in which we live and that few people know. » So cute !