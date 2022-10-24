Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson in this exact spot to honor her grandmother

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reported having sex with her lover pete davidson in front of a fireplace, thus honoring his grandmother.

In order to ensure that she maintains an active sex life, Kardashian takes the trouble to listen to the sound advice of GM, his 88-year-old grandmother. Because yes, this idea is sort of a suggestion from her grandmother.

“Pete and I were at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we sat in front of the fireplace talking for hours. So I thought to myself: My grandmother told me that you really live your life when you make love in front of the fireplace… and we made love in front of the fireplace in your honor,” she told him on the show.

It’s still special to think of your grandmother before making love with your partner.

But a grandmother like GMit’s not like the others…

She was also curious to know if the act was done in the bedroom, or in a common room which was decorated with a fireplace!