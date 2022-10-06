Kim Kardashian half naked and madeover, she is unrecognizable

Kim Kardashian has unveiled the result of a new photoshoot where she appears completely transformed and unrecognizable.

Kim Kardashian keeps talking about her in the media. After waging a real war on Kanye West following their separation, the famous entrepreneur has remade the front page of the media because of the end of her story with Pete Davidson. The two lovebirds have indeed decided to break up for a very simple reason: “They separated in part because of their very busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was difficult. Pete is 28 and Kim is 41. They’re just in very different stages of their lives.”then explained a source to the magazine People. This time around, it’s for a very different reason that the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm is making the rounds.

As you can see from the post above, Kim Kardashian’s latest photoshoot for the American Dream issue ofInterview Magazine did not go unnoticed. And as we know, the 41-year-old star is known for being daring when it comes to fashion and she gave the stylists carte blanche for this shoot. We then discover Kim wearing a jockstrap, male sports underwear which aims to maintain the genitals while leaving the buttocks in the air. On other photos of the magazine, the mother of the family appears without a bra and with the discolored eyebrows.

Photos of Kim Kardashian highly criticized

A photoshoot as daring as it is improbable that left Internet users speechless: “It’s nothing like Kim, I didn’t even recognize her until I read the caption”, “It’s embarrassing”, “But what happened? “, “These eyebrows make Kim look 30 years older”, “I thought it was Jeffree Star”, “I don’t know why but these pictures make me feel bad”, “Worst look of all time”, “Is it Kim? It doesn’t look like him at all”, “To the max of vulgarity”, could we read among the many reactions. Definitely, this shooting is not at all unanimous.