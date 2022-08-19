Kim Kardashian hangs out with Pete Davidson’s boyfriend Orlando Bloom at Kendall Jenner’s party

Image credit: (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner hosted a party the night before August 18, or 8/18, to celebrate its brand of tequila, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, unsurprisingly. An eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chat with your ex pete davidsonthe friend and co-star of , Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling at Orlando, 45, who wore a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friendly handshake. Other present A-listers included James Cordon, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jennerand Kris Jenner and his handsome, Corey Gamble.

The photo of Kim and Orlando chatting came less than a week later HollywoodLife revealed Pete, 28, leaned on Orlando for support following his split from the reality TV star and businesswoman. “One of the first people to approach Pete about this was Orlando while they were working together in Australia,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL. “Orlando and Pete have become very close over the past few weeks, so Pete has felt comfortable opening up to him. »

“Orlando explained that he was in the same situation and that he was trying not to take things too seriously. He said whatever is meant to be, will be, and focus on him for now,” the source added.

HollywoodLife Kim and Pete’s split was confirmed on Friday, August 5, and the actual split happened sometime that week. The news came shortly after Kim returned to Los Angeles after visiting Pete in Australia while working on his new film, Wizards!, alongside Orlando. After the visit, which was the first time Kim and Pete had seen each other in weeks, a source close to them said HL EXCLUSIVELY that they had a “romantic” but low-key moment. “They spent the whole time locked in their private hideout and she tells her sisters it was so romantic,” the insider revealed. “During their stay there, they cooked, cuddled and laughed. »

However, it was their busy schedules that eventually separated them. “When she was in Australia, although they had a great time, they also had some very deep discussions which led to them finally deciding to break up,” said someone in the couple’s circle. HollywoodLife about their separation EXCLUSIVELY. “There were a lot of things stacked against them. There’s still a huge attraction between them and a strong bond so it’s not like it ended badly but at this point Kim seems clear that it’s over.

” Rock being so far away in Australia put a lot of pressure on things, the distance wasn’t easy to travel. Rock sought Kim staying in Australia with him for a long time and she’s just not at a point in her life where she can do that,” they continued. “And the thing is Rock is getting busier, so it’s not like this problem is going away. They had to face some hard truths, one of them being that they are in different places in their lives.