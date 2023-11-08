Kim Kardashian has been mocked after fans spotted ‘trashy’ and ’embarrassing’ details in a zoomed-in photo of her NYC night out.

Kim Kardashian’s fans have had some unpleasant things to say about some recent photos of her feet.

The Kardashian star was mocked online after fans spotted a strange detail on her shoes.

Kim Kardashian recently stunned at the CFDA Fashion Awards Credit: Getty

Fans were shocked to find that his shoes still had the price tag on them Credit: GC Images

Kim, 43, put her famous curves on display in a sexy black dress during the CFDA Fashion Awards last weekend.

But the fans’ attention got diverted from his feet.

As Kim climbed some stairs into the venue, a conspicuous white sticker was visible on her black high-heeled shoes.

After zooming in, it appeared to have a price tag still stuck on it.

In an online chat room, fans were astonished to see the millionaire make such fashion mistakes, and wondered what Kim might have in store for shoes.

“Am I seeing things?” the room creator asked. “Are those size and price stickers on the bottom of Kim’s shoes?”

Below that, users debated the exact price of the shoes based on the fuzzy stickers, adding up to everything from $59 to $5,900.

One person replied: “Feeling very clingy,” with another adding: “That’s too bad, and even worse because it was at a fashion event.”

A fourth person asked: “Why doesn’t it take a moment to remove those sticker prices? Not like that.” He difficult.”

One fan said what many others were thinking: “I wonder if she plans to return them.”

Kim was spotted on the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a stunning black gown with sequin detailing.

The dress had a halter neckline and no back.

The dress clung to her body, revealing her signature butt.

The dress had shiny button details at the back and a slit at the bottom.

She had styled her hair attractively and pieces of it hung down over her face.

Kim repeated her look at Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday celebration on Monday night, adding another level of sexiness.

This time, the model wore a skintight corset gown at night.

However, instead of featuring a low neckline and lace-up, the dress featured a high-neck design.

The black, all-leather dress had a cross design, as well as featuring a lace-up corset in the center.

The gown effortlessly hugged Kim’s famous curves and allowed her to show off her cleavage with its deep neckline.

The mother of four paired the look with a chunky silver choker and multiple cross necklaces and styled her hair into an updo with a few short pieces left around her face.

courting problem

Other fans and followers wondered if the dress designs were a direct influence on her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44.

The cross-covered skintight black halterneck dress was designed by luxury brand Chrome Hearts.

However, Kourtney got a stroller from Chrome Hearts ahead of the arrival of her and her husband Travis Barker’s new baby.

Like Kim’s dress, the custom-made stroller was also a neutral black color covered in crosses, with the fabric of both items looking exactly the same.

People immediately noticed that Kim was wearing the brand, and took to Reddit to debate whether it was a purposeful insult.

One person asked: “Chrome Hearts – she’s coming for Courtney again, right?”

Another agreed: “Kim and Kourt have been falling for each other all year.”

However, another argued: “Everyone in Hollywood is crazy about Chrome Hearts. Drake, Gigi, Paris, Hailey, Leo… everyone. Just one of them I’m rich and stupid and do whatever I’m told I buy that, even if it’s just sterling silver jewelry or ugly pants with crosses on them!”

family Feud

Kourtney recently called out Kim as well as Khloe Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26, for their behavior after they reportedly took to a group chat to complain about her.

During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim claimed during an argument that some of Kourtney’s friends were complaining about her behavior in a group chat called “Not Kourtney”.

Kourtney revealed the members of the chat when she posted a photo from the birth of her baby, showing her surrounded by a group of friends.

Referring to the image, one fan criticized: “Aren’t those Friends ‘Kourtney group chats.’ Because if that’s the case then we don’t need them there.”

Kourtney immediately called out her sisters as the instigators and said: “No, the members of that chat are specifically Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Case closed,” along with a spy emoji.

Kim shows off her curves in hip-hugging dress Credit: Getty

An enhanced image appears to show the price and size Credit: Getty Images